Behind Every Good Business Man…

They are late-boomer and post-boomer men who grew up in a climate of assumed equality and, for the most part, came of age fully expecting to take part in equal-partnership marriages.

Many at the younger end, according to a Families and Work Institute study conducted in the late 1990’s, never intended, or desired, to play a typical provider role in their families. Many, like their wives, thought that our brave new world of no-gender-roles marriage would bring them a new level of personal fulfillment, emotional expression and freedom.

“Why should Daddy always be the one to miss out on those precious Kodak moments – the school plays and soccer games and parent-teacher conferences?”