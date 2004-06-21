I Download Illegally — and Harmlessly

Good news for music downloaders: A recent study shows that Internet music piracy not only does NOT hurt legitimate CD sales, it may even boost sales of some types of music. That’s good news for file swappers of all stripes.

In a paper published in March, Harvard Business School professor Felix Oberholzer-Gee and his co-author Koleman Strumpf, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said most downloading was done over peer-to-peer networks by teens and college kids, groups that are “money-poor but time-rich,” meaning they wouldn’t have bought the songs they downloaded. In that sense, the music industry can’t claim those downloads as lost record sales.

In fact, illegal downloading may help the industry slightly with another major segment, which Oberholzer and Strumpf call “samplers” — an older crowd who downloads a song or two and then, if they like what they hear, go out and buy the music.

Interestingly, the first half of this year saw the release of numbers seemingly supporting this theory: The number of illegal music downloads continued to increase — but so did music sales.

Here are some of the highlights of the study: