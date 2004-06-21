Work Is Personal

A recent study by Gallup has found that hostile or contentious workplace relationships can negatively affect organizational performance — and that workplace friendships can help increase efficiency and effectiveness. Considering whether employees are engaged or disengaged in their work, the research indicates that positive work relationships help improve engagement, which increases productivity.

Interestingly, the study suggests that just less than 30% of employees are actually engaged. 54% of respondents report being “not engaged,” while 17% are “actively disengaged.” That surprised me. How engaged do you think you and your colleagues are? Do your workplace friendships make you more effective?