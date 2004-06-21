Salary Men

The San Francisco Business Times recently released a list of who they consider the most overpaid and underpaid executives in the Bay Area. Researching CEO compensation, as well as organizations’ public performance, the paper came up with a list that might be worth considering for forthcoming CEO See-Ya items.
Among the most overpaid:
- Michael Cannon, Solectron Corp.
- Craig Conway, PeopleSoft Inc.
- Gregory Reyes, Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
- Michael Splinter, Applied Materials Inc.
- Steve Jobs, Apple
Among the most underpaid:
- Terry Semel, Yahoo Inc.
- Jure Sola, Sanmina-SCI Corp.
- Thian Hoo Tan, Komag Inc.
- George Perlegos, Atmel Corp.
- Hong Liang Lu, UTStarcom Inc.