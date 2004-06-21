advertisement
Salary Men

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The San Francisco Business Times recently released a list of who they consider the most overpaid and underpaid executives in the Bay Area. Researching CEO compensation, as well as organizations’ public performance, the paper came up with a list that might be worth considering for forthcoming CEO See-Ya items.

Among the most overpaid:

  • Michael Cannon, Solectron Corp.
  • Craig Conway, PeopleSoft Inc.
  • Gregory Reyes, Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
  • Michael Splinter, Applied Materials Inc.
  • Steve Jobs, Apple

Among the most underpaid:

  • Terry Semel, Yahoo Inc.
  • Jure Sola, Sanmina-SCI Corp.
  • Thian Hoo Tan, Komag Inc.
  • George Perlegos, Atmel Corp.
  • Hong Liang Lu, UTStarcom Inc.
