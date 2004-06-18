advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Is This My Beautiful House?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Several years ago, Fast Company contributor Ron Lieber considered the fate of the suburb. Yesterday’s New York Times does the same from a slightly different angle.

Drawing on Dolores Hayden and Jim Wark’s book A Field Guide to Sprawl, the piece includes an awesome array of sniglet-like terms to apply to suburban features. Here are some highlights:

  • Zoomburg: A sprawling, relentlessly subdividing city-in-a-suburb; not to be confused with a boomburg
  • Privatopia: Where residents accept restrictions, as in gated communities
  • Toad: Temporary, obsolete, abandones, or derelict site
  • Snout House: Houses with protruding garages
  • Alligator: A real estate venture that subdivides lots faster than they can be developed
  • Litter on a Stick: Billboards
  • Lulu: A localyy unwanted land use like a prison or parking lot
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life