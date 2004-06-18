Is This My Beautiful House?

Several years ago, Fast Company contributor Ron Lieber considered the fate of the suburb. Yesterday’s New York Times does the same from a slightly different angle.
Drawing on Dolores Hayden and Jim Wark’s book A Field Guide to Sprawl, the piece includes an awesome array of sniglet-like terms to apply to suburban features. Here are some highlights:
- Zoomburg: A sprawling, relentlessly subdividing city-in-a-suburb; not to be confused with a boomburg
- Privatopia: Where residents accept restrictions, as in gated communities
- Toad: Temporary, obsolete, abandones, or derelict site
- Snout House: Houses with protruding garages
- Alligator: A real estate venture that subdivides lots faster than they can be developed
- Litter on a Stick: Billboards
- Lulu: A localyy unwanted land use like a prison or parking lot