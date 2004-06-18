Atttacking Lack of Tact

Thanks to Rob at BusinessPundit for bringing this useful handbook from the Regent Business Review to our attention — How to Lose Friends and Infuriate People: A Manager’s Guide .

The 15-point primer is an insightful — and potentially incendiary — walk through some of the more egregious examples of lacking tact in the workplace. Some highlights:

When an employee is in your office to talk with you, don’t hesitate to answer your phone.

Ask people to do work outside of their job description.

Interpret all suggestions for improvement as personal attacks on your leadership.

Were we to flip this listing on its ear, we could come up with some very good things to do — practices and processes that could help our projects, teams, and organizations work more smoothly. How many of these are you guilty of? How many have you personally experienced? How did you respond?