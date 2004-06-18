Out of Stock (Options)

Next week in Silicon Valley, high-tech workers will gather to protest a renewed effort on the part of the Financial Accounting Standard Board to allow companies to expense employee stock options. Shades of Fast Company‘s April feature that considered the human impact of offshoring, protesters will wear T-shirts reading “I am the face of stock options.”
While a House committee has already limited the FASB’s initial plan — and many companies, including those active in the biotech sector are protesting the proposed plan, high-tech heavyweights IBM and Microsoft have surprisingly stepped up to support the FASB. While Microsoft has actively supported the plan, IBM is considered a supporter because it didn’t express any reservations when invited to do so.
What do you think about stock options? Expense or asset? Cost or benefit?