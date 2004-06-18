Out of Stock (Options)

Next week in Silicon Valley, high-tech workers will gather to protest a renewed effort on the part of the Financial Accounting Standard Board to allow companies to expense employee stock options . Shades of Fast Company ‘s April feature that considered the human impact of offshoring, protesters will wear T-shirts reading “I am the face of stock options.”

While a House committee has already limited the FASB’s initial plan — and many companies, including those active in the biotech sector are protesting the proposed plan, high-tech heavyweights IBM and Microsoft have surprisingly stepped up to support the FASB. While Microsoft has actively supported the plan, IBM is considered a supporter because it didn’t express any reservations when invited to do so.

What do you think about stock options? Expense or asset? Cost or benefit?