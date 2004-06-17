The Brand Called Yahweh

While on tour to help support her record “American Life” — and days before releasing her third children’s book, pop star Madonna has announced that, inspired by her Kabbalah dabbling, she’s changing her name to Esther.

Esther. While her concert tour dons the moniker Re-Invention, I’m curious whether this is what Tom Peters had in mind. From Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone to Madonna to Esther. Can her music making innovations keep up with the name changes? Does such a personal branding change make her more — or less — relevant?