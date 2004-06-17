advertisement
The Soundtrack of Success II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Response to my previous Soundtrack of Success entry has been quite impressive and active. Beyond the comments people have made, I’ve received almost 50 email submissions.

To repeat: In conjunction with Fast Company’s July cover story about Howard Schultz’s brand extension activities with Starbucks (accessible now by subscribers and newsstand readers), Fast Company would like to compile a best-of playlist for the soundtrack of success.

What songs, music, and musicians do you listen to while in the thick of a project? While crunching on deadline? To celebrate the close of a project? To position yourself and your business? Let us know.

