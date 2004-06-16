Evolution by Design

It’s been common practice to parody the old image of homo sapiens evolving from the apes. But Angie McKaig points to a wonderful work-related take on the same idea.

DesignBoom offers an illustrated poster portraying the design history of the humble folding chair. From the earliest, backless models to today’s minimal seats, the poster is a fascinating exercise in design evolution.

Consider for a moment the development of your business, services, or products. If their evolution could be visualized, what kind of changes would you see? For example, look at the first row of the poster. Some brave soul added a back early on. It quickly went away, and it was quite awhile before it returned. Why?