Project Respect

Johanna Rothman offers some interesting insights on the issue of respecting projects. She contends that not paying attention to a project, not dedicating enough resources to a project, delaying a schedule, or failing to set clear goals all show disrespect for a project — and the people working on it.
If you’re ever scared by your projects, or think you’re working on a useless project, or are in some other state where you don’t respect your project, you have several options:
- You can discover reasons to respect your project
- You can ask for help in discovering reasons to respect your project
- You can leave your project and allow the rest of the project staff to succeed with you
Have any FC Now readers ever experienced this?