Paralyzed by Plenty

Ananova reports that supermarket shoppers are increasingly feeling stress because of the growing number of consumer products available. In a report entitled “The Explosion of Choice: Tyranny or Freedom?” psychologist Aric Sigman claims that people can experience “product claustrophobia.” In one shop alone, researchers discovered 83 different shampoos, 42 deodorants, and 87 breakfast cereals.
In the July issue of Fast Company, Kim Girard examines a similar study (accessible now by subscribers and newsstand readers). Researchers at the Kellogg business school found that it doesn’t always make sense to add SKU’s (stock keeping units) to all product lines.