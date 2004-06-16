All About CEOs

Surfing the Web recently, I found an interesting site: CEOGO , which is literally an encyclopedia about CEOs, or in its own term, “ceographics.” Here are some facts gleaned from the site:

66 percent of CEOs manage all or most of their own email.

8 percent of CEOs do not use a computer.

Of CFOs from Fortune 500 companies, only 20 percent were Certified Public Accountants; 35 percent had MBAs, and 5 percent had both qualifications.

It’s not just weird, funny stuff that the Web site sports; it also provides solid statistics on CEO pay, board makeup, CEO reputation and much more — all with attributions such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Fortune. It will come in handy for somebody researching white-collar crimes, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

One of the drawbacks of the Web site, however, is that it’s not updated to follow daily news. For example, I tried to find feedback on the report that Coca-Cola recently sent off its No. 2 executive Steven Heyer with a $24 million severance package, but I found nothing at the site. So it serves better as a reference book than an inspiring journal.

Still, I love this quote from the site: “In an economy plagued with declining stock prices and accounting scandals, CEOs today have less time to prove themselves before their time is up.”