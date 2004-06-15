advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Soundtrack of Success

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In conjunction with Fast Company‘s July cover story about Howard Schultz’s brand extension activities with Starbucks (accessible now by subscribers and newsstand readers), we’re working on a side project — and we’d like your help!

Fast Company would like to compile a best-of playlist for the soundtrack of success. What songs, music, and musicians do you listen to while in the thick of a project? While crunching on deadline? To celebrate the close of a project? To position yourself and your business?

Submit your soundtrack of success. We’ll consider all of the submissions and offer a final playlist online in the future.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life