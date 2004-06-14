advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Brand Called… Who? VIII

By Heath Row1 minute Read

We may have discovered the earliest instance of a family naming a child after a commercial brand. The Scotsman reports that in the year 1379 — 1379! — a couple named its daughter Diot Coke. Now, Coke was yet to be a brand — it was most likely a variation of the name Cook. And Diot was diminutive for Dionisia, now more commonly used as Denise, but fancy that.

Diot Coke. In 1379. A name before its time.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life