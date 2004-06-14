Thanks to xBlog for steering me to Glen Whitman’s The Two Things .

For every subject, there are really only two things you really need to know. Everything else is the application of those two things, or just not important.

Several of the collected examples really resonate, including, “The Two Things about Innovation: 1. Innovation is inversely proportional to organizational strength. 2. Organizational strength increases with time.”

What are the two things for what you do? For the industry in which you work?