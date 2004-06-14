advertisement
(Power)Pointed Commentary

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast 50 participant Cliff Atkinson emailed me this weekend to announce his new blog, Beyond Bullets, which focuses on new ways to use media to better communicate — and relate — with people. Active since late May, the site is an expansive look at presentations, communication, and teamwork — and includes a good number of actionable tips and tactics.

