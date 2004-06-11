We’ve Got to Start Meeting Like This

Earlier this week, Ron Tabachnick, a facilitator with RT Planning Strategies Inc. emailed me a message about his board meeting facilitation process. The outline offers some interesting ideas people at all levels could apply:
Stage 1: Issues
- Participants air issues that could hinder setting goals and taking action
- As the participants speak, their words appear on a large screen at the front of the room
- Everyone in the room has their attention on the screen and not on each other — this reduces interpersonal friction
- At the end of this stage there is a short break
- The printout of what they saw on the screen is waiting at their desks when they return
Stage 2: Goals
- Participants state and discuss their goals
- The on-screen computerized process is used to arrange the list of goals into categories
- At the end of this stage there is a short break
- A printed record of their goals is waiting for them when they return
Stage 3: Action
- Actions are specified for the critical goals
- Participants have the option of establishing responsibilities and completion dates for each of the actions
- At the end of this stage the participants leave the session with the final organized document in hand
Seems pretty straight forward, but how many of you incorporate real-time note taking and agenda making into your meetings and work sessions? How many of you walk away with a concrete action plan that everyone has agreed to? Too often, meetings end without a clear sense of decision or direction.