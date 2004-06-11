We’ve Got to Start Meeting Like This

Earlier this week, Ron Tabachnick, a facilitator with RT Planning Strategies Inc. emailed me a message about his board meeting facilitation process. The outline offers some interesting ideas people at all levels could apply:

Stage 1: Issues

Participants air issues that could hinder setting goals and taking action

As the participants speak, their words appear on a large screen at the front of the room

Everyone in the room has their attention on the screen and not on each other — this reduces interpersonal friction

At the end of this stage there is a short break

The printout of what they saw on the screen is waiting at their desks when they return

Stage 2: Goals

Participants state and discuss their goals

The on-screen computerized process is used to arrange the list of goals into categories

At the end of this stage there is a short break

A printed record of their goals is waiting for them when they return

Stage 3: Action

Actions are specified for the critical goals

Participants have the option of establishing responsibilities and completion dates for each of the actions

At the end of this stage the participants leave the session with the final organized document in hand

Seems pretty straight forward, but how many of you incorporate real-time note taking and agenda making into your meetings and work sessions? How many of you walk away with a concrete action plan that everyone has agreed to? Too often, meetings end without a clear sense of decision or direction.