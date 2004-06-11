Beyond Customer Evangelism?

In the blog Brand Autopsy, John Moore touches on the work of Alex Wipperfurth, a San Francisco-area marketer who’s working on a book called Brand Hijack. Perhaps more interestingly, Moore also mentions a white paper penned by Wipperfurth, “How Cults Seduce and What Marketing Can Learn from Them.”

It’s an interesting idea — customer evangelism to the extreme — and perhaps a more positive take on books such as Corporate Cults: The Insidious Lure of the All-Consuming Organization. While one deals with marketing and branding and the other with career development and corporate culture, both draw on cult organization models for their lessons and insights.

Incidentally, Wipperfurth’s business, Plan B, worked with Fast 50 winner Pabst Brewing Co. to help refresh its brand identity.