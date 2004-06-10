advertisement
Job Title of the Future?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In BusinessPundit, Rob comments briefly on Fast Company‘s June feature on design.

He also speculates that the Chief Aesthetics Officer will eventually be an important executive role. That has the feel of a solid job title of the future. Do you know of any companies that have a CAO or similar post?

