Efficient, See?

xBlog recently steered us to the Reactual Institute’s Meta Efficient project, a “guide to the most efficient things in the world.” The organizers consider products and services in terms of energy and resource use, cost, reliability, pollution levels, and portability. It’s an interesting look at environmentally friendly — and efficient — product design and technology development. And some items, like VitaSign‘s work timesheet and PapCorn‘s high-design compostable dinnerware, may even fit into your work style. Like Kevin Kelly’s Cool Tools, this could be a site to follow for groundbreaking innovations.
