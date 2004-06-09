The Brand Called… Who? VII

Tom Peters recently revisited the brand called you. Updating it for the now, he offers the following basic advice:
- Think about great gigs
- Be a spin doctor
- Master something
- Laugh off the fabulous screwup
- Embrace ambiguity
- Loyalty ain’t dead
- Appreciate new technology
- Never be satisfied
The piece expands on each item, and other people seem to be returning to the idea of self-branding as well. One such person is Ramon Williamson, whose top 10 tactics got picked up by Robin Good. Here’s Williamson’s approach, with an addendum by Goood:
- Think like a free agent.
- Discover what sets you apart and market it shamelessly.
- Get visible.
- Stop networking, and build a network.
- Add value – and then some.
- Accelerate your brand power by getting in sync with a major trend in your field and moving to the head of it.
- Marry an important, ethical cause as a complement to what you like to do
- Share before looking for profit
- Help others become as successful as you
- Question yourself and your approach systematically – get forever curious