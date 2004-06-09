Are Ideas Free?

Rob, an FC Now reader and proprietor of BusinessPundit, ruminates a little on last week’s discussion with guest hosts Alan Robinson and Dean Schroeder. Frustrated that the operational demands of his business seem to be taking up more and more of his time, he’s curious whether busy-ness doesn’t stifle innovation. “Creativity takes work,” he writes. “It takes varying stimuli and inputs. I don’t have those right now.”
Any ideas for Rob? Possible solutions? Is it possible to be too busy to be innovative? Does creativity take time?