Searching for the Perfect Search Tool II

Earlier this spring, Alison Overholt took a look at some of the newer Web search tools. Today, I learned about another interesting contender.

Blinkx, currently in beta for Windows machines, reportedly allows users to search the Web as well as their local files. Results also seem to be based on active windows — meaning that a search could parallel a document you’re currently working on. And a visualization tool helps you picture how results are related.

An interesting concept — real-time contextual search. That said, their search index seems quite small. Searching for “Fast Company” yielded nothing, and that hurts.