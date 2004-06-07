advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company contributor and McGill University professor Henry Mintzberg will participate as a guest on NPR’s Marketplace this evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. The noted management theorist will discuss the MBA menace, his contention that America’s business schools are teaching leaders all wrong. Tune in if you’re able!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life