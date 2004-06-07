The Dairy Show

Kudos to Stonyfield Farm, which launched a series of company blogs earlier this spring. While several of the blogs focus on projects and initiatives the company is backing — Strong Women, for one — a couple offer a nice inside look at the company’s actual workings.

Entries in the Daily Scoop address the day-to-day experiences of the organization’s 230 employees — from yogurt tasting and breaking production records to soliciting new flavor ideas and a staff blood drive. And the Bovine Bugle offers reports from the organic farm that provides the milk used by the company. Authored by a handful of staff people, the wide range of blogs offers a nice look at what goes into the company — and its products.