I Heart Monday

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Wonder where the weekend went? Well, wave goodbye to what was and saddle up for another full week! That said, for some quick Monday morning fun, pop by the Wave magazine’s list of the “10 best Internet fads.” How many of these have circulated around your organization or professional peer group?

