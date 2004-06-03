Are Idea Systems Biased?

One of the interesting pieces of information that we uncovered while doing the research for Ideas Are Free was that some idea schemes show a strong gender bias. This was particularly true with the suggestion systems we saw in Sweden. The labor contract for almost all companies, which was negotiated at the national level, stated that if an employee came up with an idea, he or she is entitled to 50% of the first year’s savings or profit from it. (Note: This huge bribe did not increase participation a single bit.) The puzzling fact was that women offered only one-tenth as many ideas as men. In Sweden, clearly one of the most egalitarian nations in the world, the idea systems seem to be discriminatory. Anecdotal evidence from North American showed that several companies that offered large monetary rewards to individuals with ideas also had far greater male participation
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens