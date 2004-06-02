The Virtual Box

Heath brings up an interesting point about his company’s corporate parent having an on-line “virtual” suggestion box. Historically, suggestion boxes were put in place more as a tool to help improve the culture of the company than to truly get ideas. They were viewed as a tool to re-engage people in a workplace that had increasingly separated them from self-fulfilling tasks. They had become minor cogs in a giant bureaucratic machine. Perhaps Heath’s corporate parent is trying to provide a safety valve to relieve the frustration of information age worker not having a voice in their virtual bureaucracy – just as the original box on the wall was intended to do so for industrial age workers.