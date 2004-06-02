advertisement
Ideas from the Fringe II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I’m not sure if this is what you mean, Alan, but Watts Wacker has done some work involving deviance — in the sense that non-mainstream ideas and concepts can become the next big thing. And Seth Godin would call this concept edgecraft — “a methodical, measurable process that allows individuals and teams to identify inexorably the soft innovations that live on the edges.”

