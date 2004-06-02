Ideas from the Fringe

Re today’s conversations about where good ideas come from, some of the best ideas come from the people on the fringes of organizations: the new hires, the temporary workers, the third-shifters, the interns, the retirees etc. The reason is that they see the company from a different perspective than those who work there every day. And perspective has a lot to do with a person’s ability to come up with ideas. In Ideas Are Free, we have a number of stories about big ideas coming from someone who because they had a unique perspective for whatever reason (usually their background) saw a problem or opportunity that no one in the organization had seen before. In some cases, tens of thousands of people looked at the same situation, but didn’t see the opportunity in it.