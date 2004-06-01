For the Truly Addicted…

Recently a whole pile of us here at FC Now got fired up about the fall television line-ups at the five broadcast networks. And last winter, Ryan Underwood and I didn’t even try to hide our fascination with all things Apprentice (it’s just the tip of the reality-tv iceberg for me!). So for all of you who can relate — or if your TV fascination runs even deeper, check out this gadget: the VTV-101 TV-wristwatch from a Japanese company called NHJ. That’s right, boob-tube addicts, forget TiVo, now you can watch TV on your watch!