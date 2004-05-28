Champions of Change

Bill Taylor and Alan Webber, Fast Company‘s founding editors, were recently recognized by the American Society for Training and Development as champions of workplace learning and performance. In the award book for the 2003 ASTD Awards, their impact was described thusly:
Through FC’s innovative approach to business reporting and influence through its Company of Friends clubs worldwide, Webber And
Taylor exemplify and champion core values of the learning and development
profession: networking, creativity, leadership at every level, attention to human capital, and connecting with the larger community outside of the business entity.
Congratulations!