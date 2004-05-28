Office Politics, Tock, Don’t Stop

Need help navigating the maze of office politics ? Want to make sure you’re using them to your benefit while avoiding the pitfalls of others’ maneuverings?

Recommended by Toronto Company of Friends member Dave Crisp, Office-Politics might be a good place to start. Hosted by John Burton, an ethics professor at the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto, and other contributors, the site offers a weekly poll, photographs of readers’ cubicles and offices, and interactive exchanges in which people pose challenges and the contributors weight in with advice and insights.

While the animated polls are somewhat irritating, the advice may be useful, and the cubicle photos — while limited — are interesting. A deeper archive of images and advice would be welcome.