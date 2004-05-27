Video-A-Go-Go II

Remember that viral video marketing campaign I mentioned recently? The Ottawa Business Journal takes a look at the campaign from Corel.
According to Richard Carriere, Corel’s director of office productivity, the idea came from a saying Corel had heard time and time again: “Nobody gets fired from buying Microsoft”.
“But we said, ‘Hold on a second. There are viable alternatives out there. And if a CIO or IT manager does not at least consider the other types of software, they probably wouldn’t deserve to keep their job or get a promotion’.”
Y’know, I heard the phrase, “Nobody gets fired for…” just yesterday. But I’ll bet you dollars to donuts that some day, someone will get fired for spending too much time at work watching videos like this.