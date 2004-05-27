Guest Hosts: Ideas Are Free

Next week, Alan Robinson and Dean Schroeder will join contributors to FC Now as guest hosts. The authors of Ideas Are Free: How the Idea Revolution Is Liberating People and Transforming Organizations, Robinson and Schroeder wrote the Readers’ Choice selection for June.

Robinson teaches at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Schroeder is a management professor at Valparaiso University. Together, the two will offer ideas and insights on how leaders can leverage solutions developed by business people on the front lines. So doing, they’ll present an outline for establishing an idea-generation program in virtually any workplace.