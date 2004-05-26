Home (Run) Movies II

Dave Young of Branding Blog follows in the footsteps of Michele Miller, whose Brand Called You -style video really struck a chord with me. How so? Why, with his own self-branding video produced to promote his audio book Why We Blog . Miller herself even makes a cameo appearance.

Now, come on, people! Wizard Academy Press seems to have the lock on this fun approach to promoting not just books and projects — but the people behind them. This is effective, personal, positive stuff. I received a copy of Dave’s audio book ages ago. Now, having seen the video and gotten a better sense of who he is and what he does than I’ve been able to from his text-based blog, I’m much more apt to pop it in the ol’ PowerBook and take it for a spin.

If FC Now readers can offer examples of similar work video, I’d love to see more.