This is an honest to gosh job opening:

The advertisement for a GS-11/12/13 historian in the NASA History Office, NASA Headquarters, Washington, D.C., has now been posted. Please note this position closes on 6/01/04, and that all applications need to be submitted through the NASA STARS automated resume system (available through the Resume Builder section of the NASA jobs Web site).

Oh, to be NASA’s historian!

If you come across any other dream jobs, let us know.