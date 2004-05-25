On a Mission: The New Internet Mom

Joanne Erickson works as research director for Disney Online. As a proxy for Ken Goldstein, EVP and managing director of Disney Online, she walked through the company’s research on how mothers use the Internet within the context of their family lives. What follows is a partial transcript of her Ad:Tech session:

Let’s start out with some headline news. It seems incredible to think that it was only seven years ago that the Internet became important to the consumer. Should we care about the Internet? Only 18% of households had access to the Internet. When did the Web become mainstream? It was only 2001 that women caught up to men online. Now, it’s a more strategic issue: How do we break through the clutter? Moms reveal that their whole goal is information.

Then, moms and daughters watched television. Now, a much more typical scene is that a mom and daughter will be online. Daughters put their hands on their moms and say, “That’s OK mom, I’ll explain it to you.” Kids today are really dialed into the Internet.

According to Nielsen, there are 31 million moms online. They’re 38, tend to be married, are very smart — college educated — and are working moms. Moms forever have been key decision makers. What’s interesting is how that translates to the Internet.

You have to be where they are online. In 2004, moms told us that they’re spending more time online than watching television. We’re not saying don’t advertise on television. But you need to include media that includes the Internet. We did a lot of focus groups with moms. It’s one of those time-saving devices. It simplifies their life, and that’s what they’re looking for when they turn to the Internet.

Our task was to better understand the Internet mom, her relationship to advertising online, and how it affects her decision-making process. We commissioned C&R Research/KidzEyes to conduct a study for us. They’re expert in mom and kid research. We talked to over 1,800 moms drawn from an online panel and had a statistically robust panel. We included a segmentation analysis, too.