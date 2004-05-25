Digital Darwinism

Peter Weedfald is senior vice president of strategic marketing and new media for Samsung Electronics America Inc. In his keynote speech at Ad:Tech, he gave a high-level, high-minded look at Samsung’s online strategy. What follows is a partial transcript of his Ad:Tech presentation:

I’m in love with the Internet. I have been a believer and a harbinger, and I’ve looked out on the vista of media and technology emerging within our own organization. The concord internally that I’m going to show you today I’m very concerned about. I do not want to be a docent for my competition. But we are now in the information economy. This is the knowledge economy.

We need to decide what is the Internet in terms of its power base juxtaposed against the media. We’re trying to drill down and narrowcast or microcast because that’s the power of the Internet. I don’t want my competition to understand the Internet. I don’t want them to understand that the Internet is Darwin on speed. I want them to think of the Internet as the last stop on building an integrated plan.

It’s funny how we’re drilling into the Internet like it’s really something different. Before we drill into the granular level, there’s much more power than that. There’s much more power than search. The world is shifting. For 25-30 years, we have taught everybody that we want Blackberries by our sides, we want cell phones by our sides, 200 channels. We’re in a time of massive disruption, but the next time you go to one of these seminars, be sure to ask about relevancy.

How do we know it’s a time of disruption? Look at the music industry. What else has been disrupted? Hollywood has been affected. It is a very interesting world. It is a pell-mell economy. From our perspective there are only three businesses left on this planet. One business is the content business. Another business is the pipe business.

I’m in launch mode 24 hours a day. We do flat-panel displays. We launched a new cell phone every two weeks starting last September. I’m in charge of refrigerators and microwaves. That’s the third leg of the stool — the business we’re in. We want to own the first inch through the glass to get to whatever pipe you want to get to.