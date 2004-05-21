Re:Conference VII

Early next week, I’ll be in San Francisco, participating in Ad:Tech 2004, a conference that explores new developments, practices, and technologies for interactive marketing. I’ll be sitting in on a panel discussion about the “social Web” — think “It’s a Blog World After All” meets “A Little Help from Your Friends.”
I’ll also be posting frequent updates from the conference here in FC Now, as well as contributing to Ad:TechBlog, which will also include brief reports on sessions I don’t report on. You can also access my reports from last year’s conference.