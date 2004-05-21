advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

TV… or Not TV? That Is the Question.

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Holy cow. Looks like David Lidsky, Alison Overholt, and Michael Prospero have their next journalism jobs in the works — TV critics. While I’ve been enjoying their entries on various networks, the dubious lineage of spinoffs and brand extensions, and time slot competition, I wonder whether there are deeper questions — and business challenges — afoot.

How can large entertainment companies ostensibly staffed by very bright people make such stupid decisions with programming? Is it a back-end problem — how the networks work? Or a front-end problem — what TV viewers will watch? What’s going on? If it’s a back-end problem, additional questions arise. Are these shows the result of a failure in leadership? Creativity? Management by committee? Solely playing to the research?

I’m curious what my coworkers — and FC Now readers — think. How could networks improve their creative process?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life