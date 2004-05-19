Murder Capital of TV World?

It used to be that Cabot Cove, home of Jessica Fletcher and Murder She Wrote used to be the most violent place to live in TV land–after all there was a murder committed there each week. Now, it seems, despite the record-low crime rate, the honor has been passed to New York. Looking at the networks’ fall lineups, I’ve noticed that one thing stands out: By 2005, there will be at least seven cop shows based in New York. NBC leads the pack with five: Law & Order , Law & Order: Criminal Intent , Law & Order: SVU , Third Watch , and in January, Law & Order: Trial by Jury .

(If you ever go to a Broadway show, here’s a little game you can play. Look in the Playbill, and see how many cast members were at one time on Law & Order. I guarantee there will be at least one.)

Going up against that is CBS’s new series CSI: New York, which itself is a spinoff of CSI and CSI: Miami. Then of course, is ABC’s venerable NYPD Blue, which may make next season its last.

Is it just me, or does it seem like there are more people playing cops on TV than there are in the streets?