It’s a “Plog” World After All?

Jena McGregor suggests that businesses can successfully use blogs as knowledge management and marketing tools — ways to organize information within the company, as well as to reach out to partners, clients, and customers.

In the May 15 edition of CIO, Michael Schrage offers another use, a variation of knowledge management that coins an unfortunate term. Project blogs, or, sigh, “plogs,” are blogs that can be used to manage projects. Seems easy enough.

While some of the more snarky commentators responding to Schrage’s column default to holding up k-logs (KM blogs) and, sigh, Usenet or email itself, as precursors to any form of group information sharing, Schrage makes a good case for using blogs — OK, plogs — in business.