The In(Centive) Crowd

A friend IM’d me this morning to tell me that a friend’s boss surprised her team this morning with iPod Minis and $20 in iTunes credit as thanks for “pushing through some tough deadlines.”

That’s a nice surprise, no? Now, while the days of extreme perks and foosball are largely gone, it’s still possible to perk up your workplace with a well-timed expression of appreciation.

When was the last time you bought a colleague a thank-you present? Recognized your team in a way that wasn’t fake or frivolous?