Breakfast of Tiffany’s

Norma’s restaurant in Le Parker Meridian Hotel in New York recently added a $1,000 frittata to their menu. Featuring six eggs, a lobster tail, and 10 ounces of Sevruga Caviar (which retails for about $64 dollars an ounce at Williams-Sonoma), the good folks at Norma’s “Dares you to expense” their Zillion Dollar Frittata. I’d dare you not to get a coronary bypass after eating it.