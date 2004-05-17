Telecommute Your Illusion

Working at home can be a source of anxiety for those just taking the step. At the same time, there are steps you can take to become a successful telecommuter .

Regardless, as Mike points out in Techdirt, telecommuting can have unintended consequences.

A recent article in Silicon.com indicates that people might not trust their telecommuting colleagues as much as they do people working in the office. In a survey done by Priority Management, 82% of respondents worked with an “invisible” colleague — and 84% reported that they worked more efficiently and effectively face to face. One third of participants said they knew fewer than five team members really well. And 6% they didn’t even know their closest colleague’s birthday.