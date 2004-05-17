advertisement
Acronymically Correct

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Tired of playing buzzword bingo? Not sure what people mean when they lapse into alphabet speak? XYZ, PDQ, SVP? The Web tool Acronym Finder collects almost 350,000 definitions and explanations for acronyms. A search for “BPR” along yields almost 20 possibilities. Useful as a quick reference tool.

