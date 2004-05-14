advertisement
Umm… Ever Heard of Compatibility?

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

I just discovered the most asinine thing (and yes, I decided to share, for that is the true prerogative of a blogger, no?). Working on a Mac, I can’t access AOL Instant Messenger’s “Express” Web-based service or Netscape‘s Web email using… Netscape’s browser. AIM and Netscape Web email do, however, work beautifully on Internet Explorer. Oh well, so much for synergy.

