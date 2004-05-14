Rackspace for Improvement

In his blog Strategize, Ross comments on Fast Company‘s June article on Rackspace’s dedication to customer service.
Paraphrasing some of the points made in the article, Ross offers the following advice for improving how organizations work with customers:
- Don’t criticize the people that are buying your product.
- Communicate (a lot) with the people that are buying your product.
- Don’t just try to provide average service, provide excellent service.
- Make customers want to do business with you (buy your product).